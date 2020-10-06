Kevin W. RaihBorn: January 4, 1954Died: October 5, 2020Kevin W. Raih 66, died peacefully at home on Monday October 5, 2020 after a brief bout with cancer. He was born January 4, 1954 at St. Mary Hospital in DeKalb and was the son of William and Mary Lou (O'Donnell) Raih. The oldest of seven, he was blessed to have two loving parents, three brothers and three sisters.Kevin attended St. Mary School in DeKalb and graduated in 1972 from DeKalb High School. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb and friend of Newman, Christ the Teacher Parish in DeKalb.Kevin worked for General Electric, AO Smith, and 3M Company until he retired in 2016.November 16, 1974 he married Patty Kerwin. It was seldom you saw one without the other. Together they raised two sons who married, gave Kevin the daughters he loved and one of his most precious gifts in his life, his three granddaughters.Kevin worked hard to provide for his family. He loved spending time with his whole family, camping, cruising, and making wonderful new friends as they traveled.Kevin was a talker and a bit of a prankster. At Halloween the Raih house was a favorite. Ironically, he was petrified of insects and spiders. Patty and the kids were on duty to take care of flying or crawling house pests. Most people who met Kevin grew to love him and were friends for life.He was preceded in death by his dad; Windy and two brothers; Brad and Jayme. He is survived by his wife Patty, 2 sons; Matt (Gwen) Raih of Loveland, OH and Andy (Hilary) Raih of DeKalb and precious granddaughters; Wendy, Maddie, and Lily. His Mother Mary Lou Raih of DeKalb, brother; Danny (Patty) Raih of DeKalb, and 3 sisters; Susie (John) Malley of Woodstock, IL, Brenda (Tom) Schmitt of DeKalb and Kelly Raih of DeKalb as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his extended family, brother and sister in-laws, aunts, uncles, and cousins who were his best friends.Kevin loved life to the fullest, loved his family dearly and will be fondly remembered by many.The family is eternally grateful for the Heartland Hospice team, especially Collin, Vicki, and Robin. They also would like to thank Hyvee Pharmacy, Lehan drugs, and Advacare for making his final months the best they could be.Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb with Father Dean Russell officiating. Burial will be immediately following the Mass at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb. Cremation was entrusted to Finch Crematory. Due to the current pandemic masks and social distancing will be strongly enforced at all services. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.