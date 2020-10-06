1/1
Kevin Raih
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin W. Raih

Born: January 4, 1954

Died: October 5, 2020

Kevin W. Raih 66, died peacefully at home on Monday October 5, 2020 after a brief bout with cancer. He was born January 4, 1954 at St. Mary Hospital in DeKalb and was the son of William and Mary Lou (O'Donnell) Raih. The oldest of seven, he was blessed to have two loving parents, three brothers and three sisters.

Kevin attended St. Mary School in DeKalb and graduated in 1972 from DeKalb High School. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb and friend of Newman, Christ the Teacher Parish in DeKalb.

Kevin worked for General Electric, AO Smith, and 3M Company until he retired in 2016.

November 16, 1974 he married Patty Kerwin. It was seldom you saw one without the other. Together they raised two sons who married, gave Kevin the daughters he loved and one of his most precious gifts in his life, his three granddaughters.

Kevin worked hard to provide for his family. He loved spending time with his whole family, camping, cruising, and making wonderful new friends as they traveled.

Kevin was a talker and a bit of a prankster. At Halloween the Raih house was a favorite. Ironically, he was petrified of insects and spiders. Patty and the kids were on duty to take care of flying or crawling house pests. Most people who met Kevin grew to love him and were friends for life.

He was preceded in death by his dad; Windy and two brothers; Brad and Jayme. He is survived by his wife Patty, 2 sons; Matt (Gwen) Raih of Loveland, OH and Andy (Hilary) Raih of DeKalb and precious granddaughters; Wendy, Maddie, and Lily. His Mother Mary Lou Raih of DeKalb, brother; Danny (Patty) Raih of DeKalb, and 3 sisters; Susie (John) Malley of Woodstock, IL, Brenda (Tom) Schmitt of DeKalb and Kelly Raih of DeKalb as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his extended family, brother and sister in-laws, aunts, uncles, and cousins who were his best friends.

Kevin loved life to the fullest, loved his family dearly and will be fondly remembered by many.

The family is eternally grateful for the Heartland Hospice team, especially Collin, Vicki, and Robin. They also would like to thank Hyvee Pharmacy, Lehan drugs, and Advacare for making his final months the best they could be.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb with Father Dean Russell officiating. Burial will be immediately following the Mass at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb. Cremation was entrusted to Finch Crematory. Due to the current pandemic masks and social distancing will be strongly enforced at all services. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Burial
St. Mary Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Patty and your family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Thelma Hiland
Friend
October 5, 2020
Kevin.... you were a great husband, father, and friend. So many great memories!!! I’ll always remember you and your kindness and warm personality. You made me laugh. Gone too soon but I’m confident that heaven is rejoicing! See you soon! Love Brian and Karen.
Karen Thompson
Family
October 5, 2020
I worked with Kevin at 3M, and he was always joking around. He made me laugh so many times, and he always gave me the BEST pens. Rest in peace, Kevin. You were a great man.

To his whole family, you are in my thoughts.
Chrissy Biebel
Coworker
October 5, 2020
Patty and family, I am so sorry to read this. I always enjoyed Kevin's weekend visits to our home when I was growing up. He was a great friend to George and Jean, and I will never forget how much you supported both of them (and me) in their later years. I pray you are filled with happy memories during the months ahead.
Patti (Ramer) Welander
Friend
October 5, 2020
My thoughts are with you all. I always enjoyed Kevin's kindness when I was your neighbor. May you find comfort in Christ during this time.
Much love, Kit Gannon
Katherine Gannon
Friend
October 5, 2020
Andy,

I am so sorry for the loss of your father. My thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time.
Beth Faivre
October 5, 2020
Kevin certainly left a one-of-a-kind mark on the world. It was an honor and pleasure to know him. Our thoughts are with you all during this difficult time
Joe, Karrie & Anthony Fabricino
Friend
October 5, 2020
Patty, Dan and Andy... I'm heart goes out to you. What a great man the world has lost...
Sue Willey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved