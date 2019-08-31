Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Kim Neville
Kim Allen Neville


1952 - 2019
Kim Allen Neville Obituary
Kim Allen Neville

Born: July 5, 1952; in Logansport, IN

Died: August 28, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Kim Allen Neville, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed in peace, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, with his wife, Kimberly by his side.

He was born July 5, 1952, in Logansport, Indiana, the son of Thomas William and Betty Lucille (Klein) Neville. Kim married Kimberly Hayden of DeKalb on August 15, 2009.Kim was employed at Suburban Plastics in Elgin for 26 years.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; father, Thomas; brothers, Curt (Susan), Kevin (Ronne), Craig (Erica); brothers-in-law, Michael W. (Mary) Hayden, Thomas W. Hayden; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty and his brother, Kelly.

Family will be remembering Kim with a Memorial Service in Logansport, Indiana at a later date.

Kim loved his feline friends, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local animal shelter in memory of Kim Allen Neville.

Arrangements are being completed by, Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019
