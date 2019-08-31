|
|
Kim Allen Neville
Born: July 5, 1952; in Logansport, IN
Died: August 28, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Kim Allen Neville, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed in peace, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, with his wife, Kimberly by his side.
He was born July 5, 1952, in Logansport, Indiana, the son of Thomas William and Betty Lucille (Klein) Neville. Kim married Kimberly Hayden of DeKalb on August 15, 2009.Kim was employed at Suburban Plastics in Elgin for 26 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; father, Thomas; brothers, Curt (Susan), Kevin (Ronne), Craig (Erica); brothers-in-law, Michael W. (Mary) Hayden, Thomas W. Hayden; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty and his brother, Kelly.
Family will be remembering Kim with a Memorial Service in Logansport, Indiana at a later date.
Kim loved his feline friends, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local animal shelter in memory of Kim Allen Neville.
Arrangements are being completed by, Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
