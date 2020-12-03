1/1
Kurt Wayne Tompkins
Kurt Wayne Tompkins

Born: July 7, 1955

Died: November 30, 2020

Kurt Wayne Tompkins, 65, of Waterman, Illinois, passed away after a long courageous battle with lung cancer, on Monday November 30, 2020, at Valley West Community Hospital in Sandwich.

He was born in Sandwich, Illinois on July 7, 1955 the son of Wayne and Mary Jane Tompkins. He was a graduate of Waterman High School. He had a strong work ethic. He spent 25 years as a rural mail carrier for Waterman Postal Service while solely owning and operating Kurt Tompkins Painting and Tompkins Fur Company. When he wasn't working he could always be found hunting, trapping, or catching the Chicago Cubs play on TV, and chatting with numerous friends who often stopped by the shed. He loved helping others and was always someone that you could count on.

He is survived by his son, Todd (Sarah) Tompkins and their children: Scarlett, Lucas, and Henry from Waterman; daughter, Jill (Chasen) Rockstead and their children: Wesson and Grant from Shabbona. Along with siblings: Amy (Wayne "Butch") Overby of Waterman, lL, Ona (Ernie Swafford) Johnson of DeKalb, lL, Jody (Frank) Guihan of West Burlington, lA and brother-in-law Ray ThurIby of Chariton, lA; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne "Tommy" and Mary Jane Tompkins and his sister, Patricia Thurlby. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bonomi, Irene, Denise and all additional staff members at Rush Copley Medical Oncology in Lisle. They provided Kurt with excellent care over the last 7.5 years while he was battling his lung cancer. He thought the world of them and they gave the family many happy years of hope, peace, and love. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lungevity Foundation for lung cancer research at PO Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690, www.lungeyitr.org.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
