L. Wayne Rogers Obituary
Born: October, 1937

Died: December, 2019

Rev. L. Wayne Rogers, born in October, 1937 in Walnut Ridge, AR and a recent resident of Alpharetta, GA passed away Friday December 13, 2019 at 3:15 pm at Northside Hospital Atlanta. He was 82. Rev. Rogers passed away peacefully with his son at his side after a short battle with lung cancer.

Rev. Rogers was previously a resident of DeKalb, IL and a long-time member of First Baptist Church, DeKalb. Prior to retirement in 1999, he served as pastor for First Baptist Church, Livermore Falls, ME (1963-1966), Community Baptist Church, Norwalk, CT (1966-1974), University Baptist Church, Champaign, IL where also served as Director of the Baptist Student Foundation at U of I, Urbana-Champaign (1974 to 1992) and Area Minister for the American Baptist Churches of the Great Rivers Region (1992-1999).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Nix) Rogers, sons Gary and Jeffrey Rogers, Sr., daughter Christa Rogers, and grand-daughter Lauren Rogers.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Brad and Karen Rogers, his grandson Adam Friese, all of Tennessee, grandsons Jeffrey, Jr. and Anthony Rogers of Georgia and brother Glenn Rogers of Florida.

Memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, DeKalb, IL on January 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Followed by a light lunch and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to American Baptist Churches of the Great River's Region, , American Diabetes Association, or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020
