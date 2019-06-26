Lance Jerod Kush



Lance Jerod Kush, 34, went home to be with His Lord at his home in Kingston while he was sleeping, at 10:00 am on Monday, June 24, 2019.



Lance loved listening to and playing Gospel music on his piano. He wanted everybody to know who Jesus is. Lance also loved fishing, putting together puzzles and KNEX roller coasters. But most of all Lance loved his family (both his biological and his church family). If Lance knew you were sick, he prayed for you every day.



Lance is survived by grandma, Cheryl Kush of Genoa; his mother, Kelly Kush and his father, Tim Kush of Kingston; one sister, Alexandra Brown and brother-in-law, Richard Brown and his nephew, Preston of Menomonee Falls, WI.



Visitation will be at First Baptist Church, 316 N Sycamore St, Genoa, IL on Saturday, June 29th from 10:00 - 11:00 am. His funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. All are invited to a luncheon that follows.



Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary