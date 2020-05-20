Larry E. Haeffner
Born: January 8, 1948; in DeKalb, IL
Died: May 15, 2020; in Winfield, IL
Larry E. Haeffner, 72, of Sycamore, Ill., passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield.
Born Jan. 8, 1948, in DeKalb, the son of Ervin Leroy and Wilma Louise (Lee) Haeffner, Larry married Patricia A. Thomas on Nov. 21, 1980, in Sycamore.
A graduate of Sycamore High School and Kishwaukee College, Larry gave his heart and soul to his community as a full time firefighter for the City of Sycamore. The last six years of his 27-year career, he worked as Fire Chief of the City of Sycamore.
He loved to spend time with his wife, children and especially grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling and sports. He coached baseball and soccer from kindergarten through middle school for his children and others in the community. Larry loved to spend time in Missouri, hiking, fishing and visiting with family. Larry was an avid collector of many things and enjoyed relaxing by playing word games with friends and family, watching sunsets from the back porch, and fishing or just feeding fish in his ponds.
Larry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patty; sons, Allen (Janel) Haeffner and Christopher (Tammy) Haeffner; daughter, Megan (Shawn) Balch; eight grandchildren; sisters, Sandra (Haeffner) Schliess and Jakob Schliess of Cape Coral, Fla., and Judy (Haeffner) Contreras and Al Contreras of Rockford, and Janice (Haeffner) Cobb and James Cobb of Sycamore; brothers, Roger Haeffner and Beth (Morassy) Haeffner of Sycamore, and Timothy Haeffner of Summersville, Mo.
He was predeceased by his parents in 2014 and 2007; and several aunts and uncles.
A passerby visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St.; attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles. Private family burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in the name of Larry E. Haeffner for Sycamore Fire Preservation Co. Ltd., or for distribution to local community charities and funds per family discretion, in care of Quiram-Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, 60178.
For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence, contact Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 20, 2020.