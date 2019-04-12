LARRY JOE BARSHINGER



Born: December 16, 1946



Died: April 9, 2019,



Larry Joe Barshinger, 72, went to be with his Lord on April 9, 2019, from a farm accident. He was born December 16, 1946 in DeKalb, Illinois to Hazel (Stryker) and Clarence Barshinger. He married Phyllis Davey on October 18, 1969 and they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this year.



Joe graduated from Shabbona High School 1966 and attended Joliet Junior College graduating in 1968. After graduation he worked for Monsanto in Waterman, now Conserv FS and started farming on his own in 1972. He moved from Waterman to Shabbona and continued farming for Babson Farms for many years. Joe was a farmer all of his life--enjoying the love of the land God created and living the traditions of the family generations. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards, tractor pulling, attending and showing his antique John Deere tractors, attending his grandchildren's school activities, talking shop downtown at the local cafes, and his annual Lefse rolling party with his Norwegian friends. His other pleasures were going to antique car shows, showing off his 1966 Plymouth Satellite and hoping to travel on the Route 66. He enjoyed traveling to different places: Norway, Puerto Rico, Ireland, Mexico, and Jamaica. Joe was active in 4-H, FFA, and the DeKalb County Farm Bureau. Joe was a member of the Shabbona Lions Club and Calvary Lutheran Church of Lee, Illinois. He was a great servant for both enjoying barbequing pork chops for the 4th of July celebration and the Men in Mission. Joe had a great love for his family, friends, and the land.



He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Phyllis, 3 children: Jonie Barshinger (Mark Cox), Kelley (Andrew) Gebel, and Andrew (Shelley) Barshinger, 6 grandchildren: Jonathan, 18; Anna, 15; Lillie, 13; Kelvin, 11; Kennedy, 10; and Landrey, 8. His siblings: sister, Kay (Randall) Thorsen and brother, Jack (Susan) Barshinger. His brothers-in-law, Wayne (Debra) Davey and Gerald (Lita) Davey and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, his brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Celebration of Joe's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at Calvary Lutheran Church in rural Lee with Pastor Martha Nelson officiating. Family Interment will follow luncheon at Afton Cemetery, in rural DeKalb. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 at the church and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. With his generosity of giving, per his wishes, he was a tissue donor.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Larry Joe Barshinger Memorial Fund, addressed to the Barshinger Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit; www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022 Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary