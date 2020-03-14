|
Larry Ralph Deming
Born: July 16, 1945; in Aurora, IL
Died: March 12, 2020; in Waterman, IL
Larry Ralph Deming, age 74, of Waterman, IL passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 16, 1945 in Aurora, IL the son of Ralph Marshall and Olive Eleanor (Blake) Deming Jr.
Larry attended West Aurora schools and graduated from West Aurora High School in 1963. He was united in marriage on October 7, 1972 to the former Carol Lynn Smith and spent many happy years together until her passing. Larry and Carol fostered many children throughout the years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Larry was first employed as a draftsman with Anchor Brush in Aurora, IL. He then started Deming Construction Company. Larry was employed as a mechanic by Paul Johnson Trucking in Waterman, IL and then retired from Superior Diesel in Waterman, IL. He was for many years a volunteer on the Waterman Fire Department in Waterman, IL. Larry was the past president of the Aurora Kickers Club in Aurora, IL and past president of the DeKalb County Bowling Association. He was a very hard worker and an avid bowler and fisherman.
He is survived by his sons, Tony Deming of St. Charles, IL and Daniel Smith of DeKalb, IL; his grandson, Max Deming; his sisters; Sandra K. Chin of Waterman, IL and Eleanor Hilton of Chilton, WI; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Olive Deming Jr.; his wife, Carol Deming; and his sisters, Bertha L. Ottinger and Deanna D. Mejorado.
Funeral Services and interment are private.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 815-264-3362.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020