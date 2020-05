Larry SnyderBorn: January 11, 1951Died: May 1, 2020Larry Snyder, age 69, of Maple Park, passed away unexpectedly, Friday May 1, 2020. Gone before saying goodbye, Larry leaves a legacy of love and a trove of memories to cherish.He was born January 11, 1951, in DeKalb County, IL, to proud parents, Morton and Shirley (Theis) Snyder.He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Leanne Snyder; his son, Keith (Erica) Snyder, their daughter Charlotte, with another blessing just months away; four siblings: Bob Snyder,Dan (Yvonne) Snyder, Bill (Sharon) Snyder and one sister, Barb Giese; his mother Shirley Snyder and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countryside of friends.He is preceded in his death by his father, Morton SnyderPrivate family services have already been held. A celebration of life will follow when all his family and friends can gather together once again.Tributes may be shared on the FuneralHome Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com by clicking the "contact us" button. Arrangements were handled with care by Conley Funeral Home, Elburn.