Larry W. Lovett
Born: May 20, 1949; in Lynnville, TN
Died: September 30, 2019; in Evanston, IL
Larry W. Lovett, 70, of Chicago, formerly of Sycamore, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois.
He was born May 20, 1949, in Lynnville, Tennessee, the son of Cornes O. and Willie Josephine (Beaver) Lovett.
Larry graduated from Malta High Class of 1967 and was a self employed cement finisher.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Candi) Lovett of Lexington, South Carolina, his daughter, Amy (Kevin) Rosendahl of West Columbia, South Carolina; his brothers, Bill (Beverly) Lovett of Waterman, Chuck Lovett of Shabbona, sister, Shirley Smith of Rochelle; four grandchildren, Michael Lovett, Nicholas Lovett, Alyssa Hall, Karson Rosendahl; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Glenda Griswold; two brothers, Ronnie Lovett and Donnie Lovett.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Fairview Park Cemetery with a Reception to follow services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Larry W. Lovett Memorial Fund, addressed to the Last Lovett Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019