Laura Ann SarichBorn: August 29, 1920Died: October 28, 2020Laura Ann "Peg" Sarich passed away at 100 years of age on October 28, 2020. Born in Rochelle, Illinois to Fred and Laura Schaefer Allen on August 29, 1920, Peg lived a life that was full of faith, love of her family and service to her community.While her fiancé, Victor Sarich, was away for four years serving in the Pacific during World War II, Peg worked at the Del Monte canning factory and wrote to Vic every night. They were married on September 15, 1945 and the legendary celebration lasted for three days at the old Croatian Club of DeKalb.After Vic became the Chief of Police for DeKalb, he and Peg built the best protected girl's student house across the street from the Northern Illinois University campus. From 1964 to 1976, they hosted students including the young women in the late 1960s who became known as the "Sarich Girls." Peg's devotion to friends (as well as the friends of her children and grandchildren), was a hallmark of her life. The "Sarich Girls" became life-long members of Peg's family and presented her with an extra-special gift for her 100th birthday. She accepted her role as a "second mother" and faithful influence to many young people with her natural but uncommon grace. Peg's reputation as an excellent cook and baker was widely known and much enjoyed by her children and grandchildren.Peg happily worked at Lehan's Drugs for many years while raising her own four children and was a lifetime member of the Dekalb Elks Lodge. When they retired in 1976, Peg and Vic moved to Ft. Myers, Florida where they enjoyed their "lives well lived" in the sunshine beside their pool. Vic died in 1988 and in 2006, Peg and her beloved dog, Snowball, moved to Tampa where once again, she became a mother to her community. Although Peg began to lose her vision, she persevered and continued to create lovely ceramic and knitted pieces to gift to family and friends that will be forever treasured.In addition to her parents and Vic, Peg is predeceased by her son John Sarich, daughter-in-law Peggy MacEntire, grandson Bryan Sarich and siblings Robert Allen, Fred Allen, Charles Allen and Mary Agnes Force.The love of God and family was always Peg's priority. She is survived by daughter Vickie Morrow (John) Las Vegas, Nevada, Robert Sarich (Judy) Tucson, Arizona and David Sarich (Pam) Lutz, Florida. She is also survived by her eight beloved grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and nieces Marilyn Killough, Mary Warden, Mary Ann Mikez, and many Florida friends, including the caring staff at The Lodges of Idlewild.Peg's family would like to thank the heroic nurses on the COVID floor at Advent Health Tampa for serving as both Peg's medical support and family during her stay during these difficult times. The COVID nurses at Gulf Coast Hospice in Zephyrhills provided Peg with compassionate and wonderful care during her final days.A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb, Illinois on November 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. CST. Burial will take place immediately after at St Mary Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. Due to COVID, the funeral will also be available on Zoom and meeting access information can be provided by David Sarich.Donations in Peg Sarich's name may be made to:St. Mary Catholic School of DeKalb210 Gurler RoadDeKallb, Illinois 60115Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841