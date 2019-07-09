Laura J. Sullivan



Age 62 of DeKalb, IL, passed away on July 6, 2019 in the Rainbow Hospice Care Center in Johnson Creek, WI, while she was at her favorite place in Lake Mills, WI, with her family and friends during the 4th of July. Laura was born on May 1, 1957 in Evanston, IL, and was the daughter of Raymond and Mary Therese "Tracy" (Schaul) Endre.



Laura was married to Earl R. Sullivan on May 6, 1989 in Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, IL. Laura was known as the "Lunch Lady" working for many years for the DeKalb School District. Laura was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb. Laura was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and she was able to watch her last Cubs game at Wrigley Field on June 22, 2019. Laura loved being at the lake floating on her raft at the sand bar with her family and friends, she loved and adored her grandchildren and she enjoyed her many trips to the Double J Ranch in Michigan.



Survivors include: husband: Earl, daughters: Nichole (Craig) Schmidt, Jessica (TJ Haley) Sullivan, grandchildren: Maeve Schmidt, Reese Haley, brother: Peter (Kim) Endre, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother: John.



Laura's family would like to thank Dr. Dhaval Thakkar and all his nurses, and Dr. Alan Wan at the KishHealth System Cancer Center for all their loving care they provided.



A celebration of Laura's life will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019 at the DeKalb Columbus Club 1336 E. Lincoln Hwy. DeKalb, IL from 2:00pm till 5:00pm. Cremation will be handled by the Finch Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle from July 9 to July 19, 2019