|
|
Laura M. Duell
Born: May 14, 1929; in Lindenwood, IL
Died: December 23, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Laura M. Duell, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away in DeKalb on December 23, 2019, at the age of 90, after surviving several health challenges the past three months.
She is survived by her husband, Milton, and son, Bradley, who remained close to her side during her illnesses, her sisters, Carol Hegberg of DeKalb and Lois Jaeger of Rockford, her brother, Glen Dunahoo of Loveland, CO, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Born May 14, 1929, in Lindenwood, Illinois, Laura graduated from Rochelle Township High school, and later graduated from Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing.
She and Milton married in 1950, and they remained happily married for 70 years.
Her joys and passions were caring for her family, reading, art, and painting. She was an active member of Kishwaukee Valley Art League for many years.
A private memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020