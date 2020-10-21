Laura Mulligan Turner
Born: November 12, 1943
Died: October 12, 2020
Laura Mulligan Turner, 76, of Davenport, Florida, passed peacefully on October 12, 2020. Laura was born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, on November 12, 1943, to Dorothy Logan Mulligan and Joseph F. Mulligan, Jr.
Laura married the love of her life, Harvey G. Turner, who finally convinced her after 12 years of dating to marry in 1992.
Laura is survived by her husband, Harvey; her brother, John "Jack" Mulligan; her daughter, Kathy Larson; her son, Chuck Kowalewski, as well as step-sons, Danny, David, Doug and Scott - who she loved as if they were her own. She is survived by 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and one grandchild.
Laura never met a stranger. She joined social groups wherever she went and if a group didn't exist, she'd start it. She was an avid crafter and knitter and loved learning NEW crafts as well. She also enjoyed cooking and traveling. After their retirement, Laura and Harvey decided to pack it up and live on the road. She often said home was where they parked their RV. After several years of wintering in Osprey Point, they decided they had found the place to park their RV and became full-time residents in 2014.No formal service is going to be held. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. The family has asked in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Lung Association
.