Laureen Lower



Born: November 26, 1930; in Dixon, IL



Died: June 15, 2019; in Rochelle, IL



Laureen "Mickie" Lower, 88, passed away at her home on June 15, 2019 in Rochelle, Illinois.



Laureen was born November 26, 1930 in Dixon, Illinois to Harold & Margaret (Fitzsimmons) Mickens where they lived in many locations throughout Illinois. She was joined in married on February 27, 1954 to John E. Lower of Rochelle and was employed as a communications operator before becoming the greatest mother in the world. They raised 5 daughters and 1 son whom will forever miss her and remember her with the greatest of memories.



She is survived by her children: Margaret (Peggy) Kingsbury, Gloria Lower and Carol (Lee) White all of Rochelle, John (Ella) Lower of Papillion, NE and Judith (Eric) Vancil of Sycamore, IL. She was the proud grandmother to 9 and a great-grandmother to 8 with 1 on the way in September 2019, a brother-in-law (Paul Lower), sister-in-law (Joanne Lower) of Rochelle and many nieces and nephews.



She is proceeded in death and joined in heaven by her parents, her loving husband (John - 2000) and her daughter (Mary Ann - 2018).



Mickie loved to read, had a "green thumb", any kind of games, crafting and being an all-around mom. She was the rock of our family and always there for us when we needed her.



Visitation will be Thursday June 20, 2019 from 4pm - 7pm at Beverage-Lyons Family Funeral Homes, 704 North 6th Street in Rochelle, IL with the rosary being recited by Sister Judy Herrmann, RSM at 7pm.



Funeral services will be Friday June 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Rochelle at 11 am with visitation from 10am-11am.



Memorials may be directed to the family. Services were entrusted to Beverage-Lyons Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragelyonsfamilyfh.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary