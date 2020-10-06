1/
Laurie Kaye Ballwahn

Laurie Kaye Ballwahn, 69 of Rochelle, Illinois. On July 15, 2020 with her 3 children and her family there, our beautiful Mother passed on from this world into God's care. We told her to go and we would find our way. One tear fell from her eye and God whisked her away.

Laurie was born in Sycamore, Illinois to the late Keith and Joan (Beck) Densborn. She grew up in Sycamore, Illinois and was a 1969 Graduate of Sycamore High School. Laurie married Steven J Du Prey in 1969 and together they have 3 children, Heather (Christopher Tenggren) Wiedrich, Angela (Jeremy) Adams all of Rochelle, IL and Jason (Tonia) Du Prey of Salem, WI; and 6 grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Kaydence, Dylan, Alexa and Matrix. Laurie later married Larry L Ballwahn in 1989 and welcomed his children Teresa (Todd) Busch of McQueeney, TX and the late Anthony Ballwahn of Genoa; and 4 more grandchildren, Derek (Cory Brooks) Hodgson, Deniel (Travis) Robbins, AJ (Laura) Busch all of Texas and Logan (Jacob) Coronado of Utah; and 7 great grandchildren of Texas and Utah.

Laurie is survived by her husband, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also, her Great Aunts Jane Vandeburg of Sycamore and June Cadie of DeKalb, her Sister-in-law Colleen (Gordy) Winchel of Belvidere, her Godson and Nephew Ryan Vandeburg of Sycamore and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her baby brother Gregory Keith, her step-son and her grandparents, aunts and uncles and great grandparents.

Special thanks to the staff at Serenity House in Oregon, Illinois and to Pastor Doug Cowan of First Baptist Church in Rochelle, Illinois for being there for our mother and our family. A Memorial is established for First Baptist Church 810 Woolf Court in Rochelle, IL 61068. At Laurie's request, there will be no services.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020.
