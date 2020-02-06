|
|
LaVerne Janet Olson
Born: December 28, 1925; in Washburn, WI
Died: January 15, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
LaVerne Janet "Sis" Olson, 94, of Sycamore, Ill., passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
Born December 28, 1925, in Washburn, Wis., the daughter of Earl "Pappy" and Sophie (Stone) Ross, LaVerne on September 30, 1950, married Wilhelm John "Bill" Olson, who passed away July 20, 2008.
LaVerne was a receptionist/data processor for Swift & Co., retiring in 1980 after 10 years. She loved "garage-sale-ing," reading books, singing and playing piano and organ. She was a member of Rochelle United Methodist Church.
LaVerne is survived by her son, Perry (Rhonda) Olson of Georgetown; daughters, Lisa (Rick) Flanigan of Sycamore and Lorie (Keith) Carver of Tampa, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Susan Olson of Dearborn, Mich.; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many cousins; and four nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; son, Earl Olson; and siblings, Ervin Ross, Joanne Hall and Dennis Ross.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, following visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Officiant will be Rev. Timothy Frick.
Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Washburn, Wisconsin, at a later date.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020