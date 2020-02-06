Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Janet Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne Janet Olson Obituary
LaVerne Janet Olson

Born: December 28, 1925; in Washburn, WI

Died: January 15, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

LaVerne Janet "Sis" Olson, 94, of Sycamore, Ill., passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.

Born December 28, 1925, in Washburn, Wis., the daughter of Earl "Pappy" and Sophie (Stone) Ross, LaVerne on September 30, 1950, married Wilhelm John "Bill" Olson, who passed away July 20, 2008.

LaVerne was a receptionist/data processor for Swift & Co., retiring in 1980 after 10 years. She loved "garage-sale-ing," reading books, singing and playing piano and organ. She was a member of Rochelle United Methodist Church.

LaVerne is survived by her son, Perry (Rhonda) Olson of Georgetown; daughters, Lisa (Rick) Flanigan of Sycamore and Lorie (Keith) Carver of Tampa, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Susan Olson of Dearborn, Mich.; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many cousins; and four nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; son, Earl Olson; and siblings, Ervin Ross, Joanne Hall and Dennis Ross.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, following visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Officiant will be Rev. Timothy Frick.

Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Washburn, Wisconsin, at a later date.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -