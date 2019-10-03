|
Lawrence E. Manasco
Born: October 16, 1939; in Anna, IL
Died: October 1, 2019; in Sandwich, IL
Lawrence E. "Larry" Manasco, 79, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, Illinois.
He was born October 16, 1939, in Anna, Illinois, the son of Melvin M. and Eva (Gandy) Manasco. Larry married Joyce F. Urban on July 2, 1960.
Larry was employed by Ideal Industries in Sycamore, Illinois for over 30 years.
He is survived by two daughters, Laura (Gary) Wisdom , Susan Sundstrom; five grandchildren, Steve Sundstrom, Jason Sundstrom, Danielle Wisdom, Bryan Wisdom, Kristopher Manasco; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Deborah; three brothers, James, Thomas and Peter Manasco; and his parents.
There will be no services. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lawrence E. "Larry" Manasco Memorial Fund, addressed to the Manasco Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019