Lawrence H. Bernstein



Born: March 3, 1935



Died: March 24, 2019



Lawrence H. Bernstein, 84, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Larry was born March 3, 1935 in Brooklyn NY, son of Samuel and Ann (Gold) Bernstein. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. In 1960, Larry graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison with a degree in journalism. He was employed in the Human Resource department for 16 years at Barber-Greene Company and then another 16 years in HR at Aurora Metals. Larry enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, jogging (until he was 70) but most of all he cherished spending time with family, especially going to all his grandkids sporting events.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen. Five children, Lynne (David) Sullivan, Mark Bernstein, Pam (Kevin) Bolander, Jeff (Renee) Jordan, Tim (Kim) Jordan. 13 Grandchildren, Chad (Brittany) Sullivan, Paige (Tim) Roberts, Kira Bernstein, Ace Bernstein, Erik (Amber) Bolander, Kelly (Fiance' Phillip Meyers) Bolander, Katelyn (Ryan) Friel, Greg (Michele) Jordan, Molly Jordan, Alex (Nicole) Jordan, Austin Jordan, Jolie McClellan and Jaden McClellan. 10 Great Grandchildren, Isaac, Simon, Adler, Sawyer, Isla, Wesley, Briar, Nathan, Jaxon and Luca. One sister, Helen (David) Nagusky. One special Brother-in-law, Fred Streufert. One sister-in-law, Miriam Geighes; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Larry is preceded in death by his parents.



Family will be receiving guests on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 630-897-1196. Burial will be at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.



