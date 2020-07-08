Lawrence M. Talbot
Born: October 24, 1931; in Des Moines, IA
Died: July 3, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Larry Talbot, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, died peacefully, Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home. Larry was born October 24, 1931 in Des Moines, IA to Paul B. and Grace (Dunlap) Talbot.
The family moved to DeKalb a couple of years later, and Larry remained a DeKalb resident his entire life.
Larry married Jessie Huey October 19, 1957. They were together 34 years, until her passing in 1992.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Before his military service, he worked as a pressman for the Geographical Publishing Company. Upon his return, he worked as the Piano Service Manager for The Wurlitzer Co. for 26 years, and as the Customer Service Manager at Spaulding Composites up to his retirement.
Larry was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb.
He is survived by his three children, Connie (Janet) of St. Peters, MO, Sheryl Vendl of Phoenix, AZ and Tom (Anna Maria) of O'Fallon, MO; a brother, Roy W, Talbot; three Grandchildren, Matthew, Alec and Megan; and more than a dozen nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jessie; his brother George R Talbot, his sisters Emily Dickman, Jean Clucas and Marilee McDermott.
Larry's enthusiasm for life, constant smile and laughter will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Due to Covid-19, Services and a celebration of Larry's life are being delayed until a time when immediate family and friends may attend safely.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church of DeKalb building fund (http://firstumc.net/about/help-plant-the-future-capital-and-building-campaign/
), and Boys Town (http://www.boystown.org
).