Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
For more information about
LAWRENCE SCOTT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 Blue Ridge Blvd
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE SCOTT


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LAWRENCE SCOTT Obituary
Lawrence Dean Scott

Born: February 19, 1922

Died: May 26, 2019

Lawrence Dean Scott, 97, of DeKalb, Illinois, died May 26, 2019 at DeKalb Area Retirement Center (Oakcrest).

Dean was born to Coy Lawrence Scott and Edna Marie (Ellis) Scott, February 19, 1922, in Newton, Missouri. His family moved to Kansas City, Missouri when he was a toddler. He remained in Kansas City until June 2011 when he moved to Oak Crest Retirement Center in DeKalb, Illinois to be near his daughter. He joined the Navy Reserves in 1942. A veteran of World War II, he served as a second-class boatswain's mate in Long Beach, CA and Ottawa, KS until his discharge in 1946. He married Dorothy Darlene (Stevenson) Smith on July 28, 1950 and they lived together in Kansas City, MO until her death in 2007. Together they raised three children.

He leaves as his legacy three children: a daughter, Diane Scott Docking (Ralph) Crafton; a son, Larry Dean Scott; and a step-daughter, Connie Sue Zimmerman. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Mary Ruth (Jake) Johnson, Kimberly (Brian) Matthews, Tamera (Stanley) Hicks, and Randy Zimmerman; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a grandson, Bradley Zimmerman.

Dean was employed for many years by Rutherford Food Corporation and then Schlitz Brewery. He also had his own business rehabbing RV trailers.

A visitation followed by a graveside burial is scheduled for June 1st, 1:00 p.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Oak Crest Retirement Center, http://oakcrestdekalb.org/charitable-giving/ The family would also like to thank Donna Neely, who brought him much happiness while in DeKalb, and Northwestern Hospice of DeKalb, Illinois. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
Download Now