|
|
Lawrence V. Rogers
Born: March 30, 1934; in Barron, WI
Died: April 25, 2020; in Homosassa, FL
Lawrence V. Rogers, 86, of Homosassa, FL. formerly of DeKalb, IL. died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 30, 1934 in Barron, WI. to Ronald and Joyce (Perusse) Rogers. He married Evonne Eike in 1953.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was a heavy equipment operator with the operating engineers- Union 150 in Northern Illinois for many years. He loved to go boating in the Gulf of Mexico and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
Survivors include his children, Michael Rogers (Laura), Rick Rogers (Mary Klein), Ed Rogers (Amy) and Luann Davison; 8 grandchildren, Rachel, Josh, Courtney, Jordan, Lucas, Becky, Megan and Nathaniel; 11 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; 2 sisters, Connie Taylor (Jim) and Sally Coyle; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evonne in 2005 and his brother, Ronald, Jr.
Burial will take place at the Afton Twp. Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.Butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020