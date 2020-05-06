Lawrence V. Rogers
1934 - 2020
Lawrence V. Rogers

Lawrence V. Rogers, 86, of Homosassa, FL. formerly of DeKalb, IL. died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home.

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. www.Butalafuneralhomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 6, 2020.
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
