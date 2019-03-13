LB Woody



LB Woody, 87, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.



Born October 17, 1931, in Marion, North Carolina, the son of Lonnie Burnett and Lillie (Deaton) Woody, LB married Shirley McCall on July 9, 1957, in South Carolina.



A veteran of the US Army, LB served as a medic from 1952-1954 at Walter Reed General Hospital in Washington, DC. LB worked for DeKalb Toy Factory for 27 years as its warehouse supervisor, and worked for Alloyd in DeKalb for 19 years.



LB was a member of Calvary Assembly of God, Kingston, for many years. The love of God was a lesson he passed to his children, especially his daughter.



Respect for others, an honest work ethic and fiscal responsibility were lessons his son learned from their beloved father.



More than anything, LB loved his grandkids, never missing any of their sports games. No one could ever convince LB that his grandchildren would not be pro athletes, such as on his favorite team, The White Sox.



But his highest passion was music; LB attended every possible blue grass and country-music concert in the area. Not content to merely listen, LB also sang and played guitar with local Gospel groups.



LB is survived by his wife, Shirley, whom he absolutely adored; daughter, Rhonda (Scott) Joiner; son, Ken (Sandy) Woody; grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth) Joiner, Nathan (Carla) Joiner, Brett (Alex) Joiner, Hannah Woody and Zachary Woody; great-grandchildren, Finn, Sebastian and Emilia; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eva Coan; and brother, Paul William Woody.



The memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Foursquare Church of DeKalb, 210 Grove St., with the Rev. Dennis Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:00 am Saturday at the church.



The family thanks the caring Country View Square staff at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center, and Dr. Dhaval Thakkar, for their loving care of LB.



Memorials can be made to TAILS Humane Society or the CVS Unit at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Ill.; 815-895-6589.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019