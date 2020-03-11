|
|
Leo A. Simmons
Born: December 4, 1931; in DeKalb, IL
Died: March 7, 2020; in Galesburg, IL
Leo A. Simmons, regarded by many as the ultimate handy man, died Saturday, March 7, in Galesburg after an extended period of diminishing health.
Leo was renowned for making useful items from scratch, to include the first house the young family owned. "From scratch" meant he built a saw mill to fabricate the lumber for the house. He then selected and felled specific trees for the kitchen cabinets, the floors, the woodwork, and framing. He enjoyed making other household items from wood, especially to give as presents to his children and grandchildren in later years. There were shadow boxes, the Barbie closet (no ordinary doll house, mind you!), bowls, tables, and furniture.
Leo was not limited to wood, nor was he a tinkerer; he was a craftsman. His creations, whether mechanical or electronic or wooden, were intended to be robust and useful. There was the lawnmower, the snow blower, the miniature bulldozer and the device that alerted you when someone pulled into the driveway. These, too, were built from scratch and there are simply too many to name. Leo was also handy when it came to fixing things that broke (cars, pumps, roofs, frozen plumbing), but building from scratch was his passion.
Leo also liked to have the latest technology. As a young man, it was power boats, gliders, and other such "toys" that suited his fancy. Then video recorders, GPS devices, and electronic gadgets of various sorts had to be purchased as soon as they came on the market. In the 1970s, he was one of the first in rural DeKalb county to own a video camera, which made him quite popular at weddings (although perhaps less so at regular family gatherings). Those first models were large and bulky, so he made a calf's leather carrying case with detachable parts for the spare batteries. From scratch, of course. In the early 1980s, he wanted to be one of the first with a personal computer -- he spent many hours learning all about his IBM PC Junior. He continued to move with the times as cameras went digital and personal computers became more powerful ... and connected to the internet.
Leo A. Simmons was born in DeKalb on December 4, 1931 to Edward and Agnes Simmons and joined his brother, Harley Simmons (Betty), and sister, Hazel Johnson (Wilbur); all preceded him in death. After schooling at Waterman High School, he joined the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1952. Leo farmed at first and then joined Barber Green in DeKalb where he worked building and fixing things for over thirty years, retiring in 1996. He was also a lifelong Mason.
Leo and Audra Pepple were married in DeKalb in August 1958. The family grew with the births of their three children: Gail Kuzan (John) of Houston, Jeff Simmons (Terrye) of Lee, and Jill Merritt (Steve, deceased) of Leland. Leo's grandchildren are Jeremy Simmons of Creston, Brandon Simmons of Lee, and Brittany Simmons of Rochelle; great-grandchildren are Jamie, Caden and Noah.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of services. Interment will be at Fairview Park Cemetery following services with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Leo A. Simmons Memorial Fund, addressed to the Simmons Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020