Leo J. Pacil



Born: April 14, 1928; in Chicago, IL



Died: September 14, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Leo J. Pacil, 91, formerly of DeKalb, died September 14, 2019 at Edwards Hospital in Naperville.



He was born April 14, 1928, in Chicago the son of Roy and Eileen Pacil. He married Jean C. Pacil on September 6, 1958 in Chicago. She died on April 21, 2020.



Survivors include their four children, Debbie (Paul) Boehm, Bloomington, Kathy (Dan) Kelliher, Lemont, Dawn Pacil, St. Charles, Tom (Malou) Pacil, Cape Coral, FL, seven grandchildren, Jessica, Kerry, Nick, Sean, Whitney, Zack and Hannah; a sister-in-law Marilyn Bahr and two nephews and one niece.



He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Lee.



Leo was a graduate of St. Phillips high school in Chicago. He served in the US Army and was a graduate of Loyola University with a degree in accounting. After graduation he worked for a CPA firm in Chicago. He moved his growing family to the suburbs where they were the 40th family to move into Schaumburg. He became the Treasurer of Schaumburg Township. He was a member of the Schaumburg Lions Club. He worked at Arlington Racetrack. Then a move to DeKalb where he worked at Wurlitzer as comptroller. Later working at Janda Construction in Bensenville.



Following retirement he and Jean bought a motor home and traveled the country for 7 years. With Leo driving and Jean reading the maps they loved their new lifestyle. After settling in Florida Leo worked at Walt Disney World for 10 years. He was always willing to help and fix things. When his children were teens he could always be found working on a car in the garage. He loved to play games. He could be found on the computer playing card games.



Creamation rites were accorded.



He was a devoted husband, father and family man and will be greatly missed.





