Leon J Schaeffer
Born: June 14, 1930
Died: February 24, 2019
Leon J Schaeffer 88, of Byron GA, died Feb 24th, 2019 in Bonita Springs FL. Born June 14, 1930 in Elgin IL he was a US Navy Veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a 63 year member of Cement mason Local 638, retiring as Business Agent.
Survived by his wife, of 68 years, Donna Tyson Schaeffer. Their 4 children, Bonnie (Bob) Gehrig, Nancy Schaeffer, James (Katie) Schaeffer, John (Denise) Schaeffer. 10 grand children and 11 great grand children.
Memorial will be, at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019