Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Schaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon J. Schaeffer


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leon J. Schaeffer Obituary
Leon J Schaeffer

Born: June 14, 1930

Died: February 24, 2019

Leon J Schaeffer 88, of Byron GA, died Feb 24th, 2019 in Bonita Springs FL. Born June 14, 1930 in Elgin IL he was a US Navy Veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a 63 year member of Cement mason Local 638, retiring as Business Agent.

Survived by his wife, of 68 years, Donna Tyson Schaeffer. Their 4 children, Bonnie (Bob) Gehrig, Nancy Schaeffer, James (Katie) Schaeffer, John (Denise) Schaeffer. 10 grand children and 11 great grand children.

Memorial will be, at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.