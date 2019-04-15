Leon James Victor McDermott



Born: May 24, 1923



Died: April 12, 2019



Leon James Victor McDermott of DeKalb died Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born May 24, 1923 in Carmen, Manitoba, Canada, the fourth child of James and Celina McDermott. Leo and Marilee Talbot were married May 7, 1943 in Geneva, IL.



Leo and Marilee enjoyed camping trips in their conversion van, Disney World with their grandkids, Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park and Banff, Canada and a trip to Europe in 1996 after he recovered from heart surgery the year before.



Leo attended St. Mary's grade school and DeKalb High School and worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force serving in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe during WWII. He never tired of talking about his Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. in 2009 in recognition of the service of all U.S. Military members to our country and the freedoms we cherish.



Leo had numerous friends he met working 26 years at Wurlitzer, as an electrician during the construction of N.I.U. Holmes Student center, and in maintenance at the DeKalb County Courthouse, during coffee hour at McDonald's and in bowling leagues at Welcome Lanes.



Leo is survived by his wife of nearly 76 years, Marilee, and three children: Michael (Jeanne) McDermott of Neosho, WI, Pamela Verbic of DeKalb and Peter (Linda) McDermott of Yorkville. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, his brother Pat McDermott of Orange, CA, two brothers-in-law Roy Talbot and Larry Talbot of DeKalb, and many, many nieces and nephews including special niece Sandi Earl. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings: Raymond, Evelyn, Francis, Henry, James and John.



The family wishes to thank DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center for the care and kindness of the nurses, CNA's and other staff during Leo's final days.



A memorial service will be held at Finch Funeral Home, DeKalb, on May 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place. Burial of cremains will be in Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb with Full Military Honors provided by the DeKalb American Legion.



Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to Oaken Acres Wildlife Center, 12140 Aldrich Road, Sycamore, IL 60178 or DeKalb County Community Gardens, P. O. Box 348, DeKalb, IL 60115.



Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak Dt. DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary