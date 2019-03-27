Leona M. Thompson



Born: January 29, 1932



Died: March 25, 2019



Leona M. Thompson, 87, of Waterman, Illinois, passed away, Monday, March 25, 2019, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.



She was born January 29, 1932, in Virgil, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Susan White. She attended Saints Peter and Paul Grade School and graduated from Maple Park High School in 1950. She then worked at Northern FS where she met her future husband.



She was a resident of Waterman for 61 years, moving to town in 1958 when her husband, Don, worked for Hays Dairy. She held many jobs over the years but, first and foremost was being a mom. In addition to being a full time mom, she worked at the Waterman High School cafeteria, Dream Lanes Bowling Alley, and Rossi Pizza. While her children were in school, she was active in parent clubs. In 1972 she moved her parents in with her family and became their primary care giver. She cleaned homes and cared for others in the community which allowed for flexibility in her work schedule. Her mother passed in 1981 and after her father's death in 1986, she began waitressing at Our Daily Bread in Waterman. She loved waiting on tables and meeting people. After the restaurant closed, she continued her work with the Village. She scheduled and cleaned both the Lion's Club Park and the Community Building. She volunteered at the NICE Center in Lee and supported them annually at their local walk. Her goal was always to raise $1000.00, which was always met and often exceeded!!!



Leona was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lee for more than 60 years where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, Milan Ladies, cleaned the church and rectory, and taught religion class. Her faith in God and devotion to the blessed Mother and unwavering trust in people, was her strength.



She enjoyed gardening, BINGO, cards, bowling, golf, and attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting and musical events.



She will always be remembered for her hard work and dedication to her children and community. To quote a friend, "Leona is more than a neighbor, she is a true friend, supportive mother, wonderful grandmother, dedicated volunteer, avid gardener, loyal confidant, gracious advisor, true historian, awesome mentor, perpetual optimism, hard worker, special caregiver, strong survivor, faithful Christian and ultimately a gift from God. She is family to all who know her."



The family would like to thank Northwestern Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Leona.



She is survived by her children, Betty (James) Thuestad of Waterman, Tom (Jo) Thompson of Portland, Oregon, Dan (Kelly) Thompson of DeKalb, Dona (Thomas) Daniels of Dillon, Colorado, Tina (Ron) Moore of Malta; step-son, Jack (Sharen) Thompson of Steward; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert White, Arthur White both of Arizona; many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Susan White; sister, Betty; brothers, Francis and Charles; nephew, Larry.



The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. James Catholic Church, 231 W. Kirke Gate in Lee, with Fr. Bonaventure Okoro celebrating. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Virgil, Illinois.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 10:00 a.m. Saturday March 30 at the church.



Memorials can be made to the Leona Thompson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Thompson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary