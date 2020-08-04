1/1
Leonard E. Nelson
Leonard E. Nelson

Born: May 1, 1921; in DeKalb, IL

Died: July 31, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Leonard E. Nelson, 99, of Malta, Illinois, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center. He was born May 1, 1921, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Alfred and Goldie (Lucas) Nelson. Leonard married Vivian Willrett on February 14, 1947 at First United Methodist Church in DeKalb. Leonard was a lifelong cattle and grain farmer with a proud Swedish heritage. He was a member of Malta United Methodist Church and DeKalb County Farm Bureau. Leonard enjoyed spending time with his family, going to auctions and collecting antiques.

He is survived by his daughters: Sheilah (Paul) Kyburz of Bloomington, Minnesota and Juanita (Lance) Milton of Lindenwood; son-in-law, John Fariss; four grandchildren: Shondra (Mike) Ruff, Kara (Jacob) Bancks, Alicia Milton, Conrad Milton; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Irene; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian, in 2014; his daughter, Marlene Fariss, in 2007; two brothers: LeRoy Nelson and Kenneth Nelson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Malta United Methodist Church, South Third and Sprague Streets in Malta, with the Rev. Jeremiah Thompson and Rev. Dr. Noah Panlilio officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Malta Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Leonard E. Nelson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Nelson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
