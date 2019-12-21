Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Road
Elwood, IL
Leonard Francis McGill Jr.


1944 - 2019
Leonard Francis McGill Jr. Obituary
Leonard Francis McGill Jr.

Born: September 14, 1944; in Chicago, IL

Died: December 17, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Leonard Francis McGill Jr., 75, of Maple Park, Illinois, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Kindred Hospital, Sycamore.

He was born September 14, 1944, in Chicago, the son of Leonard and Nellie (Goldrick) McGill, who have predeceased him. Leonard married Candace Comp on November 25, 1972.

A veteran of the US Army from January 22, 1968, to September 23, 1969, Leonard served in the Vietnam War. He was a May 1962 graduate of Momence Community Unit High School. He worked at Insight, a software company, in Bloomingdale for 15 years, retiring in 2010. Since moving to the area, he has enjoyed country living.

He is survived by his wife, Candace; children, Katherine (Robert) Diel, Sean (Maritza) McGill and Christopher (Tina) McGill; grandchildren, Lukas, Adam, Olivia, Ethan, Jack, Max, Noah, Leah and Ayden; and siblings, Dennis, Eleanore Boyers, Anne Smith, Colleen Long, Terry, and John Sr.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, following visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589.

Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019
