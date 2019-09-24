|
LeRoy H. Hoeft
Born: May 3, 1936; in Arlington Heights, IL
Died: September 19, 2019; in Duluth, MN
LeRoy H. Hoeft, 83, of Genoa died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the St. Mary Hospital in Duluth, MN.
He was born May 3, 1936 in Arlington Heights, IL. to Carl and Gertrude (Seegers) Hoeft. He married Janice Gates on January 5, 1957 in Genoa.
LeRoy was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked in industrial sales for Leich Electric in Genoa, Barber-Greene in Aurora, Shalco Systems in Kewanee and retired from Triangle Metals in Rockford.
He was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Genoa, where he served as the Counter for many years.
LeRoy was a master gardener and loved the outdoors and fishing, especially at Moose Lake in Minnesota and Lake Despair in Ontario.
Survivors include his sons, Rick Hoeft, Roger (Kim) Hoeft and Randy (Valerie) Hoeft; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice in 2018; brother, Elmer; and sister, Irene.
LeRoy passed from this world exactly one year to the day his beloved wife of 61 years left it. She was tired of fishing alone. An inspired ending that is also a new beginning for these two, the love story continues.
His visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 28th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State St., Genoa, IL.
The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the Church. Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Genoa in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home,132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019