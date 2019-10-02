Home

Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
LeRoy Hoeft
LeRoy H. Hoeft

LeRoy H. Hoeft Obituary
LeRoy H. Hoeft

LeRoy H. Hoeft, 83, of Genoa died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the St. Mary Hospital in Duluth, MN.

His visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 28th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State St., Genoa, IL.

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the Church. Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery, with military honors.

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
