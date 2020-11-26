Lester Ray Austin
Born: February 14, 1929; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 20, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Lester "Bud" Ray Austin, 91, of Rochelle, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at PA Peterson Health Care Center in Rockford, his wife at his side. Lester was born on February 14, 1929 in DeKalb, Illinois to Harvey and Ella Austin.
His family moved to southern Illinois, where he spent most of his youth, and graduated in 1946 from Wayne City High School. Serving his country during the Korean War, Lester was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He attended the University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in Agriculture, and worked 22 years for Del Monte Corporation, later starting a business in warranty claims processing.
Lester married Marian Lorraine Penrose on October 26, 1957 in Toronto, Canada, making their home in DeKalb. They later settled their young family in Rochelle, where he built two of his family's homes there. In his earlier years his interests included flying, golfing, hunting, playing bridge, and getting together with family friends. He was involved in several community service organizations, including the Jaycees and Masonic Lodge. Later life brought him to the love of woodworking, often donating his work to the Rochelle Community Hospital gift shop. He touched many lives with his giving personality, and sense of humor, delivered always with a twinkle in his eye. Lester was a devoted husband and father, who cherished, above all else, time spent with his family.
He will be remembered and loved always by his wife, Marian; children: Sharon (Larry) Miller, Patricia (Keith) Austin-Nyquist, Scott (Diane) Austin; four grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his sister Eva Gray; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Kathleen Garner; brother-in-law Norris Garner; and brother-in-law Kenneth Gray.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no public service. Arrangements are being made by Unger Funeral Home in Rochelle, with burial at Fairview Park Cemetery, Dekalb, Illinois. Memorials can be made to Rochelle Community Hospital.
to sign the online guest book.