Lewis Wayne Uhrich 85, died October 4th, 2020 at his home. Lewis was born in Heyworth, IL. the son of George and Mabel Uhrich. He married the love of his life Helen LaZier in August of 1961.



He began his teaching career in Braidwood IL where he coached all sports and doubled as the bus driver. In 1966 Lew and Helen moved to Sycamore, IL where he began a 25-year career as Principal at Southeast school, the Jr High, and lastly at North school prior to his retirement in 1991. After retirement he spent many years driving his 5th wheel around the states and traveling the world with his wife.



Lew's love of sports showed through with his many years playing softball for the Farm Bureau 35ers and Sycamore United Methodist Church as well as playing on a softball league well into his 70's in Naples FL as first baseman. Along with coaching he loved watching his children and his grandchildren participate in sports.



Lewis is survived by his wife of 59 years Helen, his 3 children, his son Kevin (Lisa) Uhrich of Naples, FL, his daughter Sherry Uhrich of DeKalb, IL, and his son Mark(Amanda) Uhrich of Amboy, MN along with 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Due to the current COVID situation the family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.





