Lillian A. Azola



Born: June 17, 1920; in Turlock, CA



Died: May 3, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Lillian A. "Lynn" Azola, 98, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.



She was born June 17, 1920, in Turlock, California, the daughter of Martin J. and Alice (Hoben) Zeeman. She married Joseph Ramon Azola on July 23, 1945 at the Presbyterian Church in New Bern, North Carolina.



Lynn attended North Central College, Elmhurst College, University of Detroit, and Shuler School of Fine Arts in Baltimore, Maryland. Lynn was formerly employed at Monsanto Chemical Company in Chicago, Illinois and was involved in the allocation of chemicals. She was a volunteer as a Red Cross Nurses Aid and assigned to Hines Veterans Hospital in Hines, Illinois. In 1944 she joined the US Marine Corps stationed at Cherry Point, North Carolina as an aircraft instrument technician. For many years she worked with special children at the John Archer School in Maryland and liked sewing costumes and clothing for the girls. She was a volunteer at Barb City Manor, DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center, The Salvation Army food bank, and as a reader for the blind. She had a special interest in the Civil War and Native American Cultures and enjoyed travel, sailing, reading, needlework, riding, and loved her horse and dogs. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb.



She is survived by her sons, Martin P. (Lone) Azola of Baltimore, Maryland, Stephen J. Azola of Escondido, California; granddaughter, Kirsten; grandson, Tony (Alba) Azola; great-grandchildren, Lucca and Olivia, all of Baltimore, Maryland.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin sister, Sally Zeeman; and grandson, Matthew Azola.



A Graveside Service will be held at Mayfield Cemetery in Sycamore, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lillian A. "Lynn" Azola Memorial Fund, for Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd. in DeKalb addressed to the Azola Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.