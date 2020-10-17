1/1
Linda Ann Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ann Meyer

Linda Ann Meyer, 65, died unexpectedly due to a pulmonary embolism on October 8, 2020 near her home in DeKalb, Illinois.

Linda lived a full life with countless friends both in her hometown and around the world, particularly via social media. The phrase, "she never met a stranger" defined her life. ln DeKalb, everybody knew her and she knew everybody else. Genuinely interested in people, she took great joy in sharing the latest news with everyone, whether it was about a new restaurant in town or who just got married.

Linda and her partner, Joel Anderson, thrived in the nurturing community of DeKalb and were devoted fans of the NIU Huskies in addition to many other local teams. She made lifelong friendships with classmates and teachers at DeKalb High School, class of 1975. She was an active member in the Westminster Presbyterian Church and particularly cherished visiting extended family including the Gillespies, Kises, Reames, Rudolphs, Ryans and Von Husens. She loved volunteering at Barb City Manor, where she had countless friends, for over 30 years. Linda supported and always participated in the Crop Walk since she was a teenager.

Linda was born in Chicago, Illinois to Cecile and Axel Meyer. Linda and her family next moved to Gainesville, Florida and then Oak Ridge, Tennessee before settling in DeKalb in 1967.

She is survived and is greatly missed by her partner Joel Anderson and his parents Bob and Sue; best friend Linda Beck; siblings Carla (Vin Ryan) and Fred (Abbie); cousin Sally Reames; Aunt Sarah Kise and her children; nephew Nick Ryan and his family; nieces Madeline and Sarah; and former partner Roger Scott.

She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved Aunt Mary Ann Gillespie.

An online memorial service will be hosted at the DeKalb Westminster Presbyterian Church on October 24, at 2:00 PM both in-person and remotely at westminsterdekalb.org (click on Services link).

A Sharing of Remembrance will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 24, on Zoom, please go to Anderson Funeral Home website, www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com to access link.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the DeKalb Sondra King Memorial Crop Hunger Walk would be appreciated. Please donate to Linda's Memorial Team at: www.crophungerwalk.org/dekalbil/Linda-Meyer-Memorial.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved