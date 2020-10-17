Linda Ann Meyer
Linda Ann Meyer, 65, died unexpectedly due to a pulmonary embolism on October 8, 2020 near her home in DeKalb, Illinois.
Linda lived a full life with countless friends both in her hometown and around the world, particularly via social media. The phrase, "she never met a stranger" defined her life. ln DeKalb, everybody knew her and she knew everybody else. Genuinely interested in people, she took great joy in sharing the latest news with everyone, whether it was about a new restaurant in town or who just got married.
Linda and her partner, Joel Anderson, thrived in the nurturing community of DeKalb and were devoted fans of the NIU Huskies in addition to many other local teams. She made lifelong friendships with classmates and teachers at DeKalb High School, class of 1975. She was an active member in the Westminster Presbyterian Church and particularly cherished visiting extended family including the Gillespies, Kises, Reames, Rudolphs, Ryans and Von Husens. She loved volunteering at Barb City Manor, where she had countless friends, for over 30 years. Linda supported and always participated in the Crop Walk since she was a teenager.
Linda was born in Chicago, Illinois to Cecile and Axel Meyer. Linda and her family next moved to Gainesville, Florida and then Oak Ridge, Tennessee before settling in DeKalb in 1967.
She is survived and is greatly missed by her partner Joel Anderson and his parents Bob and Sue; best friend Linda Beck; siblings Carla (Vin Ryan) and Fred (Abbie); cousin Sally Reames; Aunt Sarah Kise and her children; nephew Nick Ryan and his family; nieces Madeline and Sarah; and former partner Roger Scott.
She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved Aunt Mary Ann Gillespie.
An online memorial service will be hosted at the DeKalb Westminster Presbyterian Church on October 24, at 2:00 PM both in-person and remotely at westminsterdekalb.org
(click on Services link).
A Sharing of Remembrance will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 24, on Zoom, please go to Anderson Funeral Home website, www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
to access link.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the DeKalb Sondra King Memorial Crop Hunger Walk would be appreciated. Please donate to Linda's Memorial Team at: www.crophungerwalk.org/dekalbil/Linda-Meyer-Memorial
.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.