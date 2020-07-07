Linda Lawrence



Linda Lawrence passed away peacefully on July 2nd, 2020. She was born in Chicago Illinois to John and Jo Ann Miller.



There were so many special things about Linda that will be remembered by those close to her. She had the best sense of humor and was always laughing and making jokes with family and friends. You could just sit with her in a lawn chair on a nice summer day spending hours laughing and talking about life.



Linda was also an avid crafter who was always looking to try something new to challenge herself. She held painting parties at her house and taught others to crochet in order to share her gift and pass down her skills to the next generation.



She studied business at NIU and pursued entrepreneurship throughout her life. She did everything from starting her own resume business to owning a flooring store in Sycamore. Whatever she did, she did it with passion and excitement.



This 4th of July would have been her 63rd birthday. When she was little her parents used to tell her that the fireworks were just for her in celebration. This year let those fireworks help us remember the amazing person she was and all the memories we shared with her.



She was survived by her daughter, Rachel Sakulenzki and her sister, Jody Miller.



No services will take place.





