LINDA CUDDIHY Born: May 14, 1937 Died: September 30, 2019 Linda "Grannie" Cuddihy, known to friends and family as "Grannie," passed away on September 30, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Born in Bernie, Missouri. She was a Press Operator at US Can for 34 years and served as Financial Secretary for United Steelworkers Union 7495. She is survived by Daughters Belinda (Angel) Masheris and Vickie Soelter, Son Michael Lord, several grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. She loved making beautiful quilts. A Celebration of Grannie's life will be held from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Village Squire, 480 Randall Road, South Elgin, IL 60177.
