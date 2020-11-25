Linda J. Allison
Born: June 21, 1945; in Mendota, IL
Died: November 21, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Linda J. Allison, 75, of DeKalb died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born on June 21, 1945 in Mendota to Ralph and Agatha (Baxter) Stanard and raised in La Moille. She married David Allison on July 6, 1968.
Linda was a voracious reader and always had her nose in a book or the Bible. She loved going to church and taking walks. If she wasn't reading, she was working on a word search playing Solitaire.
Linda worked at Turner Brass Works in Sycamore, IL through the late '80s as a keypunch operator. Later, she worked as an inserter for the DeKalb Daily Chronicle. Linda retired in the late '90s and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her six grandchildren.
Survivors include-Two daughters, Brenda (James) Butz of DeKalb and Sarah (Brent) Bell of Ashton; six grandchildren, Samuel Butz, Isaac Bell, Kaitlin Bell, Joshua Butz, Timothy Butz and Kelsie Bell; two sisters, Carole (Terry) Janes, Rosemary Wallace, her brother, Randall (Sue) Stanard; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Allison; father, Ralph Stanard; mother, Agatha (Baxter) Stanard; and one brother, Robert Stanard.
Her walk through visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 28th from Noon-2:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. All Covid precautions will be in place- face coverings, social distancing and a limit of 10 guest in funeral home at one time.
Burial will be on Monday, Nov. 30th at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Ridge- Willow Cemetery, Richland Center, WI.
Donations in Linda's honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
.
To sign the online guest book, please so to www.butalafuneralhomes.com