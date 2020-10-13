1/1
Linda Louise Lahey
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Louise Lahey

Born: September 29, 1938

Died: October 10, 2020

Linda Louise Lahey, 82, of DeKalb, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, after a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple myeloma.

Linda was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 29, 1938, to Elmo and Helen Lanzi. Elmo was a master candy maker, known especially for Lanzi's Cashew Crunch.

Linda graduated from Wells Senior High School in Chicago. She attended University of Illinois at Chicago, which was then at Navy Pier. It was there that she met her future husband James (Jim) M. Lahey. Linda and Jim were married on August 27, 1960, and they had 56 wonderful years together.

They built their family of four sons while Jim finished his PhD in Accounting at the University of Illinois in Urbana and then taught at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. The family moved to DeKalb when Jim joined Northern Illinois University in 1970.

Linda was a member of the DeKalb Area Alliance for Responsible Energy (DAARE). Later she played an important role in the hearings that set the radium levels for the drinking water in Illinois. She and Jim loved to travel and see historical sites. They visited Egypt twice (Linda had a deep interest in Egyptology), much of Europe, and traveled throughout the U.S.A. She was an avid collector of family history, was a huge fan of classic movies. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed many styles of music.

Linda is survived by her four sons Larry, Chris, Kevin (Jennifer), Michael, her brother Robert, and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Elmo, her husband Jim, and her brother William.

Linda was a kind-hearted person. To know her was to love her.

The visitation will be held at Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave, Sycamore, IL, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 15th.The funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 16th at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 321 Pine St, Dekalb, IL.

For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-895-2833.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved