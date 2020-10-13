Linda Louise Lahey
Born: September 29, 1938
Died: October 10, 2020
Linda Louise Lahey, 82, of DeKalb, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, after a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
Linda was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 29, 1938, to Elmo and Helen Lanzi. Elmo was a master candy maker, known especially for Lanzi's Cashew Crunch.
Linda graduated from Wells Senior High School in Chicago. She attended University of Illinois at Chicago, which was then at Navy Pier. It was there that she met her future husband James (Jim) M. Lahey. Linda and Jim were married on August 27, 1960, and they had 56 wonderful years together.
They built their family of four sons while Jim finished his PhD in Accounting at the University of Illinois in Urbana and then taught at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. The family moved to DeKalb when Jim joined Northern Illinois University in 1970.
Linda was a member of the DeKalb Area Alliance for Responsible Energy (DAARE). Later she played an important role in the hearings that set the radium levels for the drinking water in Illinois. She and Jim loved to travel and see historical sites. They visited Egypt twice (Linda had a deep interest in Egyptology), much of Europe, and traveled throughout the U.S.A. She was an avid collector of family history, was a huge fan of classic movies. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed many styles of music.
Linda is survived by her four sons Larry, Chris, Kevin (Jennifer), Michael, her brother Robert, and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Elmo, her husband Jim, and her brother William.
Linda was a kind-hearted person. To know her was to love her.
The visitation will be held at Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave, Sycamore, IL, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 15th.The funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 16th at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 321 Pine St, Dekalb, IL.
