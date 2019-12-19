Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Emery Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Emery Peterson Obituary
Lloyd Emery Peterson

Born: July 3, 1936; in Story City, IA

Died: December 17, 2019; in Shabbona, IL

Lloyd Emery Peterson, age 83, of Shabbona, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Prairie Crossing in Shabbona, IL. He was born on July 3, 1936 in Story City, IA, the son of Elmer and Altha (Warburg) Peterson.

Lloyd was formerly employed as a builder. Mr. Peterson was a member of the Waterman American Legion Post #654, and the DeKalb Elks Lodge, #765. Lloyd enjoyed picking asparagus while singing his favorite songs, in the station wagon, with daughters and nieces. He also enjoyed telling his favorite story or joke to family and friends. Lloyd was an avid fisherman. He also loved to watch westerns and the Chicago Cubs. Mr. Peterson was a proud member of the United States Army. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his three children, Deborah (Russell) Ruh of Big Rock, Luann (finance, Brad Loy) Voss of Sandwich, IL, Beth (Bob) Limberg of Odell, IL; his 7 grandchildren; and his 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Altha Peterson; his brother, Richard (Janice) Peterson and his sister, Carol Scott.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 141 N. Maple St., Hinckley, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Hinckley, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 286-3247.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -