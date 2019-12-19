|
Lloyd Emery Peterson
Born: July 3, 1936; in Story City, IA
Died: December 17, 2019; in Shabbona, IL
Lloyd Emery Peterson, age 83, of Shabbona, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Prairie Crossing in Shabbona, IL. He was born on July 3, 1936 in Story City, IA, the son of Elmer and Altha (Warburg) Peterson.
Lloyd was formerly employed as a builder. Mr. Peterson was a member of the Waterman American Legion Post #654, and the DeKalb Elks Lodge, #765. Lloyd enjoyed picking asparagus while singing his favorite songs, in the station wagon, with daughters and nieces. He also enjoyed telling his favorite story or joke to family and friends. Lloyd was an avid fisherman. He also loved to watch westerns and the Chicago Cubs. Mr. Peterson was a proud member of the United States Army. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his three children, Deborah (Russell) Ruh of Big Rock, Luann (finance, Brad Loy) Voss of Sandwich, IL, Beth (Bob) Limberg of Odell, IL; his 7 grandchildren; and his 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Altha Peterson; his brother, Richard (Janice) Peterson and his sister, Carol Scott.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 141 N. Maple St., Hinckley, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Hinckley, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 286-3247.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019