1/1
Loenard Kouba
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loenard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Kouba

Leonard "Len" Kouba, 81, died at home July 15, 2020.

A long-time resident of Sycamore, IL, Dr. Kouba was a professor in NIU's Geography Dept. for nearly 30 years, specializing in the geography of Africa. He was highly respected by his students and was a recipient of NIU's Excellence in Teaching Award in 1972.

An avid fisherman all his life, he sought to catch the biggest fish on the lightest line and garnered hundreds of records around the world. A black marlin caught off the coast of West Africa was nearly a thousand pounds for example. His extensive travels took him to all the continents with his favorite country for fishing being Thailand. Summers were spent at his cabin on the Chippewa Flowage near Hayward, WI.

Len was a friend to many and each year sent a pictorial Christmas card & letter listing the biggest fish caught in that year, along with describing adventures in travel. As a global citizen he will be very much missed.

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore, IL. To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved