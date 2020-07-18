Loenard Kouba

Leonard Kouba
Leonard "Len" Kouba, 81, died at home July 15, 2020.
A long-time resident of Sycamore, IL, Dr. Kouba was a professor in NIU's Geography Dept. for nearly 30 years, specializing in the geography of Africa. He was highly respected by his students and was a recipient of NIU's Excellence in Teaching Award in 1972.
An avid fisherman all his life, he sought to catch the biggest fish on the lightest line and garnered hundreds of records around the world. A black marlin caught off the coast of West Africa was nearly a thousand pounds for example. His extensive travels took him to all the continents with his favorite country for fishing being Thailand. Summers were spent at his cabin on the Chippewa Flowage near Hayward, WI.
Len was a friend to many and each year sent a pictorial Christmas card & letter listing the biggest fish caught in that year, along with describing adventures in travel. As a global citizen he will be very much missed.
