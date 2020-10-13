1/1
Logan Thomas Marshall
Logan Thomas Marshall

Born: July 6, 2001

Died: October 9, 2020

Logan Thomas Marshall, 19, of Kirkland, Ill., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in a car accident.

Born July 6, 2001, in Rockford, the son of Erik Marshall and Jennifer Littlejohn, Logan was a 2019 graduate of Hiawatha High School and was a member of First Lutheran Church, Kirkland.

Logan worked as a Service Tech at DeKalb Sycamore Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac. Logan loved playing sports and began playing football with the Genoa-Kingston Broncos and baseball with Kirkland Boys Baseball. Logan played four years on the Hiawatha High School football and baseball teams. Logan was also a member of the Hiawatha FFA. Logan's true love was riding his dirt bikes, in which he won multiple awards and trophies. Logan also enjoyed fishing, working on his car and listening to music.

Logan is survived by his father, Erik Marshall; mother, Jennifer Block and stepfather, Ryan Block; sister, Madison Marshall and her fiancé, Tyler Burger; younger brother, Keegan Marshall; step-sisters, Chloe Block and Brianna Block; step-brothers Matthew Block and Joshua Block; paternal grandparents, Larry and Judy McMurray; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Peggy Littlejohn; grandparents, Mike and Donna Block; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials can be made out to the Logan Marshall Memorial Fund. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Franklin Township Park in Kirkland. A private memorial service will be held for the family.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Kirkland Chapel, Kirkland, 815-522-3563.

Visit www.olsonfh.com to express a condolence.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, Quiram Kirkland Chapel
309 South 5th Street
Kirkland, IL 60146
(815) 895-6589
