Lois M. Mesmer
Lois M. Mesmer

Born: August 24, 1936; in Waterman, IL

Died: July 29, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Lois M. Mesmer, 83, of DeKalb formerly of Hinckley, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.

She was born August 24, 1936, in Waterman, Illinois, the daughter of Rudolph W. and Edna A. (Papenberg) Miller. Lois married Royal M. Mesmer on April 15, 1992, in Sycamore, Illinois.

Lois was a graduate of Hinckley High School Class of 1954. She was employed at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center for over 20 years. Lois was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sycamore, and a member of the Ladies Aid. She was a volunteer of the Peddlers Shop at the County Nursing Home. Lois enjoyed her daily phone calls to her relatives and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (George) Bolek of Somonauk; her son, Ted Cannon of Rochelle; two grandchildren, Brett Bolek and Scott Bolek; One brother, Donald (Pat) Miller of Hinckley; one sister, Carol Johnson of Steward; several nieces and nephews; her granddogs, Betty Bark and Merle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Royal in 2009; her parents and brother-in-law, Vernon Johnson.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Burial of cremated remains will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hinckley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lois M. Mesmer Memorial Fund, addressed to the Mesmer Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
