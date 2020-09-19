Lois M. Mesmer
Lois M. Mesmer, 83, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 26555 Brickville Road in Sycamore, Illinois with Rev. Paul Mumme officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both visitation and memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lois M. Mesmer Memorial Fund, addressed to the Mesmer Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.