Lon C. Myers



Born: January 28, 1950; in Clinton, IN



Died: April, 21, 2020; in Colorado Springs, CO



It is with great sadness that the family of Lon C. Myers, loving husband, father and grandpa announce his passing April, 21, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Colorado Springs from complications of Covid19. He was born in Clinton, Indiana, January 28, 1950 the oldest of three sons to the late Robert and May Myers.



Lon graduated from Sycamore High School in 1968 and Northern Illinois University in 1972 with a Bachelor Degree in Marketing/Sales. He excelled at his career in commercial truck sales at Northwest Ford Truck Center for 35 years. In 2012 he made the move to Colorado to call it home.



Lon's strong faith in God was evident in all he did, and his family always came first. He will forever be remembered with a smile for his clever and quick wit. He had impressive woodworking skills and an enthusiasm for landscaping that was evident surrounding his home. He enjoyed entertaining his loved ones, cooking and eating.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend Ruth Ann; his children, Andrew (Lauren) Myers of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Rachel (Brady) Beck of Pierre, South Dakota; Jillian Myers of Colorado Springs, Colorado; precious grandchildren Marley, Caleb, Keara, Will, Jacob, Peter and Malachi; sibling Randy Myers of Rancho Mirage, California; a host of wonderful nieces, nephews and his dearest lifelong friends, Mark and Carol Higgins of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Myers.



Cremation took place at Mountain View Crematory. A celebration of life ceremony will be held for Lon at his home in Colorado Springs at a future date to be determined when family and close friends are able to travel.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to UC Health Childrens's Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colorado.





