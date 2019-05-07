Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Quiram Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
(815) 784-2518
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorelda Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorelda Rich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorelda Rich Obituary
Lorelda Rich

Born: August 22, 1930; in Kingston, IL

Died: May 5, 2019; in Genoa, IL

Lorelda "Lorraine" Rich, 88, of Genoa, Ill., died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home.

Born Aug. 22, 1930, in Kingston, the daughter of Fred Wiegartz and Elfrieda (Pohlmann) Wiegartz, Lorraine married Clark "Bud" Rich on June 3, 1951, in Sycamore.

A Genoa-Kingston High School graduate, Lorraine loved to play "Kings in the Corner" card games with the rest of her "Card Sharks" group. She also loved visiting with her good friends and neighbors, who always kept her busy.

She loved crocheting and was a wonderful mother and grandmother, who especially enjoyed always watching her kids and grandchildren at sporting events.

Survivors include her children, William (Amy) Rich, Mike (Carolyn) Rich, Gary (Carol) Rich, Jim Rich, Kenny (Roxanne) Rich, Karen Rand, Connie Rich and Kathy (Bill) Segatto; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark, in 1998; parents; brothers, Dugan, Donnie and Bill Wiegartz; grandchildren, Desi and Kristen; and son-in-law, David Rand.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday May 9, 2019, at Cooper-Quiram Funeral Chapel, Genoa. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Genoa Township Cemetery, Genoa.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135; 815-784-2518.

Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now