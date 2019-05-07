Lorelda Rich



Born: August 22, 1930; in Kingston, IL



Died: May 5, 2019; in Genoa, IL



Lorelda "Lorraine" Rich, 88, of Genoa, Ill., died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home.



Born Aug. 22, 1930, in Kingston, the daughter of Fred Wiegartz and Elfrieda (Pohlmann) Wiegartz, Lorraine married Clark "Bud" Rich on June 3, 1951, in Sycamore.



A Genoa-Kingston High School graduate, Lorraine loved to play "Kings in the Corner" card games with the rest of her "Card Sharks" group. She also loved visiting with her good friends and neighbors, who always kept her busy.



She loved crocheting and was a wonderful mother and grandmother, who especially enjoyed always watching her kids and grandchildren at sporting events.



Survivors include her children, William (Amy) Rich, Mike (Carolyn) Rich, Gary (Carol) Rich, Jim Rich, Kenny (Roxanne) Rich, Karen Rand, Connie Rich and Kathy (Bill) Segatto; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark, in 1998; parents; brothers, Dugan, Donnie and Bill Wiegartz; grandchildren, Desi and Kristen; and son-in-law, David Rand.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday May 9, 2019, at Cooper-Quiram Funeral Chapel, Genoa. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Genoa Township Cemetery, Genoa.



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135; 815-784-2518.



Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.