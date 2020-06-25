Loretta A. Gullickson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta A. Gullickson

Born: April 4, 1940; in Carthage S.D.

Died: June 19, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Loretta A. (Stransky) Gullickson, of DeKalb, Ill., passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020, at DeKalb County Nursing Home.

Born April 4, 1940, in Carthage S.D., she was one of eight children of Frank and Edith (Bushman) Stransky. She grew up and attended school in Carthage, S.D.

Loretta married Robert Gullickson on Sept. 4, 1956. They moved to St. Charles in 1958.

Loretta enjoyed family gatherings, being a good neighbor, bingo, and she loved to celebrate Christmas.

She is survived by her loving family who will miss her dearly. Her four children, Wayne (Brenda) Gullickson of Batavia, Steve (Nancy) Gullickson of Carol Stream, Lisa (Scott) Skrogstad of Flagler Beach (FL) and Christy (Larry)Stichberry of DeKalb; granddaughters, Ashley (Lee) and Meggan, and grandsons, Tyler (Shane), Spencer, Tanner and Carl; and two sisters, Louise (Vern) Burhop of St. Charles and Darlene Armstrong of Enumclaw (WA); and many nieces & nephews.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and son-in-law, Charles Zick.

Memorial Services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday July 11th at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street St. Charles. Burial will be private.

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved