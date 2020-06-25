Loretta A. Gullickson
Born: April 4, 1940; in Carthage S.D.
Died: June 19, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Loretta A. (Stransky) Gullickson, of DeKalb, Ill., passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020, at DeKalb County Nursing Home.
Born April 4, 1940, in Carthage S.D., she was one of eight children of Frank and Edith (Bushman) Stransky. She grew up and attended school in Carthage, S.D.
Loretta married Robert Gullickson on Sept. 4, 1956. They moved to St. Charles in 1958.
Loretta enjoyed family gatherings, being a good neighbor, bingo, and she loved to celebrate Christmas.
She is survived by her loving family who will miss her dearly. Her four children, Wayne (Brenda) Gullickson of Batavia, Steve (Nancy) Gullickson of Carol Stream, Lisa (Scott) Skrogstad of Flagler Beach (FL) and Christy (Larry)Stichberry of DeKalb; granddaughters, Ashley (Lee) and Meggan, and grandsons, Tyler (Shane), Spencer, Tanner and Carl; and two sisters, Louise (Vern) Burhop of St. Charles and Darlene Armstrong of Enumclaw (WA); and many nieces & nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and son-in-law, Charles Zick.
Memorial Services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday July 11th at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street St. Charles. Burial will be private.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Born: April 4, 1940; in Carthage S.D.
Died: June 19, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Loretta A. (Stransky) Gullickson, of DeKalb, Ill., passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020, at DeKalb County Nursing Home.
Born April 4, 1940, in Carthage S.D., she was one of eight children of Frank and Edith (Bushman) Stransky. She grew up and attended school in Carthage, S.D.
Loretta married Robert Gullickson on Sept. 4, 1956. They moved to St. Charles in 1958.
Loretta enjoyed family gatherings, being a good neighbor, bingo, and she loved to celebrate Christmas.
She is survived by her loving family who will miss her dearly. Her four children, Wayne (Brenda) Gullickson of Batavia, Steve (Nancy) Gullickson of Carol Stream, Lisa (Scott) Skrogstad of Flagler Beach (FL) and Christy (Larry)Stichberry of DeKalb; granddaughters, Ashley (Lee) and Meggan, and grandsons, Tyler (Shane), Spencer, Tanner and Carl; and two sisters, Louise (Vern) Burhop of St. Charles and Darlene Armstrong of Enumclaw (WA); and many nieces & nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and son-in-law, Charles Zick.
Memorial Services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday July 11th at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street St. Charles. Burial will be private.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.